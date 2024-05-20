Registers of Electors to be revised by July 31, public inspection will open in June: ELD

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s voter rolls are being updated and will be open for public inspection in June.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has directed the Registration Officer to revise the Registers of Electors and to complete the revision before July 31, said the Elections Department (ELD) in a statement on May 20.

Anyone who meets the following qualifying criteria as at June 1, which is the cut-off date for the Registers of Electors, will have his name included in the register of electors for an electoral division:

Is a Singaporean citizen

Is 21 years and above

Is not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law

Has a Singapore residential address on his NRIC; or for those living overseas and has changed the address on his NRIC to an overseas address, has a contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for voting purposes

More details will be provided on how Singaporeans can check the Registers of Electors when they are open for public inspection, said the ELD.