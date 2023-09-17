Refreshed town centre, better connectivity among upcoming rejuvenation plans for Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE - Key nodes in Bukit Merah, such as its town centre and six neighbourhood centres, will undergo a makeover to bring greater comfort and family-friendliness to residents, said the Housing Board.
Connections to the town’s iconic green spaces, such as the Rail Corridor and Southern Ridges, will also be improved, while neighbourhood parks will also be updated with new amenities such as sheltered pavilions and fitness stations.
HDB announced the town’s rejuvenation plans at the launch of the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) exhibition at the Bukit Merah town centre on Sunday.
Bukit Merah, which consists of estates such as Redhill, Tiong Bahru, Telok Blangah and Mount Faber, is one of four towns in the fourth batch to be refreshed under the ROH programme.
Plans for the other towns – Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown and Choa Chu Kang – will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Speaking at the exhibition’s launch, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah noted that HDB engaged 400 residents and community members to incorporate their views into its renewal plans.
Among the suggestions made were for a more vibrant and less “dated” town centre with more community spaces, and better access to greenery and commercial areas, she said.
These were taken up: The refreshed town centre and neighbourhood centres will have more seats and greenery, as well as play areas for children. The town centre will also have a new, larger sheltered plaza that will be more conducive to holding larger community events, come rain or shine, said Ms Indranee.
Other additions include new pedestrian and cycling paths, along with sheltered linkways along Redhill Close to make it safer and more convenient for people to travel between Bukit Merah town centre and Redhill MRT station.
New cycling paths and a mini park to be built next to the multi-storey carpark at Block 119 Bukit Merah Central will improve connectivity to the Rail Corridor, while pedestrian paths along Henderson Road – which connect Alexandra Canal, the Southern Ridges and Telok Blangah to the future Greater Southern Waterfront – will also be enhanced with new landscaped rest areas.
And neighbourhood parks like Alexandra Hill Park and Bukit Purmei Park will get more greenery and facilities such as therapeutic gardens and exercise equipment to promote healthy living among seniors, who account for over a third of Bukit Merah’s population.
When completed, the rejuvenation of Bukit Merah is set to benefit close to 130,500 residents, and even more visitors. These plans will be implemented progressively within the next five to 10 years, said HDB.
Bukit Merah residents whom The Straits Times spoke to welcomed the impending improvements.
Mr Chinnu Chettiar Pandia Raj, a long-time resident of Radin Mas, was among the 400 residents whom HDB reached out to. He was glad that his suggestions to improve connectivity between Redhill MRT station and Bukit Merah bus interchange and to add more seating areas to the town centre were adopted.
Mr Casey Cheong, an avid cyclist, said the addition of cycling routes across the town will greatly benefit him.
The 45-year-old contracts manager currently commutes to his office in Kallang by car, but said he may switch to cycling to work if the new cycling paths join up with the Round Island Route park connector.
Teacher Amelia Yeo, 38, and her husband Taufik Abdullah, a 44-year-old IT professional, are also looking forward to the improved linkway to the Rail Corridor. They currently need to make a 10-minute detour to get there via the connector in Jalan Kilang Barat, even though their flat directly overlooks the green passage.
The couple were thrilled as well to hear that there will be a new play area at the town centre, which their five-year-old son would enjoy. Ms Yeo, however, hopes to see more nursing facilities to support young families’ needs.
To strengthen Bukit Merah’s identity, HDB and various agencies are looking at ways to showcase elements of the town’s history, such as through thematic playgrounds, wall murals and educational boards across the town, said Ms Indranee.
“HDB will be asking for your views on how to best design some of these heritage elements around the town, and I encourage you to share your memories and participate actively in these engagement sessions,” she said.
The exhibition will be held at the Bukit Merah town centre till Sept 24, before moving to nearby locations over the next two months. Residents can give suggestions at the exhibition or do so at HDB’s website.