Refreshed town centre, better connectivity among upcoming rejuvenation plans for Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE - Key nodes in Bukit Merah, such as its town centre and six neighbourhood centres, will undergo a makeover to bring greater comfort and family-friendliness to residents, said the Housing Board.

Connections to the town’s iconic green spaces, such as the Rail Corridor and Southern Ridges, will also be improved, while neighbourhood parks will also be updated with new amenities such as sheltered pavilions and fitness stations.

HDB announced the town’s rejuvenation plans at the launch of the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) exhibition at the Bukit Merah town centre on Sunday.

Bukit Merah, which consists of estates such as Redhill, Tiong Bahru, Telok Blangah and Mount Faber, is one of four towns in the fourth batch to be refreshed under the ROH programme.

Plans for the other towns – Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown and Choa Chu Kang – will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the exhibition’s launch, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah noted that HDB engaged 400 residents and community members to incorporate their views into its renewal plans.

Among the suggestions made were for a more vibrant and less “dated” town centre with more community spaces, and better access to greenery and commercial areas, she said.