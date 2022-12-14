Refreshed road map aims to build resilient, sustainable firms in food manufacturing sector

SINGAPORE – Building resilient and sustainable companies will be key in the food manufacturing sector in the coming years, with the move unveiled as one of four key pillars of a refreshed road map for the industry.

This comes as businesses here experienced – and continue to cope with – supply chain disruptions and rising business costs, linked to global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic. The new road map – the Food Manufacturing Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025 – will also align companies to seize opportunities in growth sectors such as sustainability and alternative proteins.

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, who launched the new ITM on Wednesday, said Singapore has seen an “increase in vulnerability” because of fluctuations in food supply and prices, brought up by the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and energy crisis.

“We want to encourage our companies to enhance their supply chain resilience through source diversification, stockpiling of key ingredients upstream integration, and enhancing of production capabilities,” said Dr Tan, at the opening of Sin Mui Heng Food Industries’ new factory at Bedok Food City.

“With the growing focus on sustainability globally, we will work with the trade associations and chambers to encourage companies to take on green manufacturing practices across the food value chain, such as adoption of resource efficient technologies, food waste reduction and upcycling and the use of sustainable packaging.”

Dr Tan added that the Singapore Food Alliance – made up of eight food-related trade associations here – will develop a sustainability road map with support from Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

The refreshed ITM, developed by EnterpriseSG in collaboration with key industry players and other government agencies, also aims to establish Singapore as a trusted food and nutrition leader, and the preferred launchpad into Asia for quality brands.

It will continue to focus on driving internationalisation and innovation among local companies – also a key pillar in the previous ITM launched in 2016 – while trying to build Singapore as a regional food hub, and creating quality jobs for locals through a Jobs Transformation Map.

The sector has seen good progress since the first ITM, EnterpriseSG noted. Domestic exports have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3 per cent from 2016 to 2019, while food manufacturers have undertaken close to 480 projects to drive automation and operational excellence.

The sector contributed about $4 billion to Singapore’s economy and employed about 51,000 workers in 2020, an increase from the $3.7 billion and 40,000 workers in 2015.

With countries reopening their borders following the Covid-19 pandemic, the first pillar in the new road map will seek to help companies expand overseas through initiatives such as having a handbook for those new to expansion abroad, participation in trade shows and matching activities with buyers globally.

Companies will also get to access an expanded network of local and international partners to strengthen their research and development, and innovation capabilities, such that they can enter new business segments such as alternative proteins and elderly nutrition.