Refresh pods and cold drinks: How Changi Airport helps workers beat the heat

SINGAPORE – It was quite literally a cool moment for Sergeant Irman Hamid last week, when he stepped into what he described as a phone booth-like machine at a staff resting area in Changi Airport.

With the push of a button, cool air began to circulate, providing the auxiliary police officer with instant relief from the hot and muggy weather that Singapore has been experiencing of late.

“It is hotter now compared with a few years back, so this helps. You feel much better,” said the 36-year-old Certis Aviation Security officer, who has worked at the airport for 10 years.

Called “refresh pods”, two of these cooling contraptions were recently installed in a trial as part of new measures introduced by Changi Airport Group (CAG) to lower the risk of heat injury to workers.

Cool air is circulated within the pod for about 3½ minutes each time, and the air is cleaned using a process that includes ultraviolet-light sterilisation.

Each pod is 2.5m high, can accommodate up to five workers at any one time, and operates all day.

Some 30,000 airside workers are expected to benefit from CAG’s new measures.

From aircraft maintenance engineers to in-flight catering drivers, they are often exposed to the elements while carrying out their duties at runways, taxiways, hangars, ramps and the airport apron.

“The airside covers a large area, ranging from the apron area to remote aircraft stands. Airside workers may not always have easy access to an air-conditioned building throughout their workday,” said Mr Yeo Kia Thye, CAG’s managing director of airport operations control.

Changi Airport has introduced various cooling measures for airside workers over the years, including ice dispensers and water coolers. However, with temperatures in Singapore hitting record highs, it is doing more to take care of those who work on the tarmac, he said.

In May, Singapore recorded its highest temperature of 37 deg C in the last 40 years.

The Meteorological Service Singapore has also said there is a 70 per cent to 80 per cent chance of an El Nino event occurring in 2023, which will bring hotter and drier weather.

Mr Yeo said the new refresh pods are a quick way for airside workers to cool down at their rest areas. Workers who are caught in the rain can also use them to dry off.