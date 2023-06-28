Refresh pods and cold drinks: How Changi Airport helps workers beat the heat

SINGAPORE – It was quite literally a cool moment for Sergeant Irman Hamid last week, when he stepped into what he described as a phone booth-like machine at a staff resting area in Changi Airport.
With the push of a button, cool air began to circulate, providing the auxiliary police officer with instant relief from the hot and muggy weather that Singapore has been experiencing of late.
“It is hotter now compared with a few years back, so this helps. You feel much better,” said the 36-year-old Certis Aviation Security officer, who has worked at the airport for 10 years.
Called “refresh pods”, two of these cooling contraptions were recently installed in a trial as part of new measures introduced by Changi Airport Group (CAG) to lower the risk of heat injury to workers.
Cool air is circulated within the pod for about 3½ minutes each time, and the air is cleaned using a process that includes ultraviolet-light sterilisation.
Each pod is 2.5m high, can accommodate up to five workers at any one time, and operates all day.
Some 30,000 airside workers are expected to benefit from CAG’s new measures.
From aircraft maintenance engineers to in-flight catering drivers, they are often exposed to the elements while carrying out their duties at runways, taxiways, hangars, ramps and the airport apron.
“The airside covers a large area, ranging from the apron area to remote aircraft stands. Airside workers may not always have easy access to an air-conditioned building throughout their workday,” said Mr Yeo Kia Thye, CAG’s managing director of airport operations control.
Changi Airport has introduced various cooling measures for airside workers over the years, including ice dispensers and water coolers. However, with temperatures in Singapore hitting record highs, it is doing more to take care of those who work on the tarmac, he said.
In May, Singapore recorded its highest temperature of 37 deg C in the last 40 years.
The Meteorological Service Singapore has also said there is a 70 per cent to 80 per cent chance of an El Nino event occurring in 2023, which will bring hotter and drier weather.
Mr Yeo said the new refresh pods are a quick way for airside workers to cool down at their rest areas. Workers who are caught in the rain can also use them to dry off.
He said CAG had worked closely with British company Haystack Dryers to manufacture and develop these refresh pods specially for Changi Airport. CAG will decide whether to roll out more refresh pods in the future.
Mr Darren Lai, 26, an equipment operator for ground handler Sats, said the pods improve working conditions and operational safety for airside staff like himself.
He added: “The installation of these pods has definitely helped us cope better, especially during the months when the heat can become quite severe.”
In addition, CAG now deploys a drinks truck to distribute free cold isotonic beverages to airside workers.
This will be done regularly between June and August, but may be extended if the current hot weather persists.
CAG said it also encourages companies with airside employees to implement heat acclimatisation protocols for new workers.
This means exposing new joiners to outdoor weather gradually, and allowing the recruits to take more breaks during their workday until their bodies get used to the working conditions.
CAG has also partnered Raffles Medical Group to give educational talks to airside supervisors and team leaders on the symptoms of heatstroke and how to provide first aid to workers suspected of heat stress.
For the 500 firefighters employed by CAG’s airport emergency service, hydration exercises are conducted before the start of every training session.
The service is also working with Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine on a heat acclimatisation programme for staff.
Mr Andy Tan, head of Certis Aviation Security, said there are several air-conditioned rest areas at airside duty posts where officers who are deployed outdoors can take their breaks at.
Patrol supervisors also regularly deliver chilled drinks to these officers as they face the highest risk of heat injury, he added.
Sgt Irman, who is a supervisor, said: “Of course, I am worried and concerned about my men. That’s why from time to time, we try to give them drinks, and possibly more breaks, to make sure they cool down.”