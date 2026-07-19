Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam dies aged 67

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Kenneth Jeyaretnam, secretary-general of the Reform Party, died peacefully in his sleep on July 18, his wife said.

SINGAPORE – Kenneth Jeyaretnam, secretary-general of the Reform Party, died on July 18. He was 67.

His death was announced by his wife, Amanda Jeyaretnam, in a Facebook post on the afternoon of July 19. She said Jeyaretnam “died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family”.

She said funeral details for a small family service are still being finalised, and that a memorial to celebrate his life will be arranged at a later date.

“Thank you for your love and support and to everyone who managed to visit him in the hospital, please know it meant a lot to him,” she said.

Jeyaretnam is the elder son of the late opposition MP J.B. Jeyaretnam – popularly known as JBJ – who was the first opposition politician elected into the Singapore Parliament after independence in 1965, and established the Reform Party in 2008.

After his father’s passing later that year, Jeyaretnam took over to helm the Reform Party from May 2009.

More to follow.