Reflections at Bukit Chandu to be revamped

World War II centre Reflections at Bukit Chandu will be redeveloped for the first time in more than 15 years from October, said the National Heritage Board (NHB) yesterday.

The work will focus on the site's content and infrastructural upgrades, and it will reopen in 2021. Visitors can continue to visit the centre until it closes on Oct 1, said the board.

The narrative and display will be broadened beyond the story of the Malay Regiment during WWII to include the history of Pasir Panjang.

"After the redevelopment, visitors can expect an immersive and engaging experience that will invite them to explore the history of the colonial bungalow, the hill and its surroundings before World War II, and learn more about the heroic acts of distinguished individuals in the Battle of Pasir Panjang," said the NHB in a statement.

It added that the revamp follows the redevelopment of the Changi Chapel and Museum as part of NHB's Our SG Heritage Plan, which aims to ensure accessibility of museums and heritage institutions and provide information on the different milestones in Singapore's history.

The work on Reflections at Bukit Chandu will be managed by the National Museum of Singapore, under NHB.

The site, housed in a restored colonial bungalow in Pepys Road, was converted into a WWII centre in 2002, and is close to the former location of the Battle of Pasir Panjang, where 1,400 soldiers from the Malay Regiment defended the island against the Japanese army in 1942.

Derek Wong