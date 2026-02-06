RedMart launches fast delivery service in south-central, western Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Residents in the south-central and western parts of Singapore can now get their groceries delivered in less than an hour with a new service from online grocer RedMart.

Called RedMart Now, it will operate daily from 10am to 9pm and is available to residents in Sentosa, Telok Blangah, Alexandra, Pasir Panjang, Clementi, Queenstown, Orchard, River Valley, Tanglin, and Bukit Timah.

They can expect their groceries to reach them in as little as 30 minutes, said RedMart in a statement on Feb 6. The grocery portal is a unit of e-commerce firm Lazada.

RedMart added that it plans to expand the service to other parts of the island.

It said: “RedMart Now offers a curated selection of everyday essentials, including fresh produce, beverages, snacks, Chinese New Year festive goodies, household necessities and more.”

The new service, which began on Feb 6, will come with a $5.99 shipping fee as well as a $3.99 service fee for orders under $30, according to the RedMart website.

The shipping fee will be waived for orders above $30, but customers will still pay the $3.99 service fee.

To mark the launch of the RedMart Now service, customers will have the service fee waived on their first RedMart Now order with a minimum spend of $30 .

Customers can continue to opt for RedMart same-day offerings in two-hour or six-hour deliveries , the statement said.

RedMart Now operates daily from 10am to 9pm. PHOTO: REDMART

RedMart Now orders cannot be cancelled or changed after the order is placed, as orders are picked and dispatched immediately, it added.

The service fee will be waived for a single order each month for those who have signed up for the RedMart+ paid subscription, if the order is at least $30.

RedMart said quick commerce or ultra-fast grocery delivery is a fast-growing segment in Singapore’s online grocery market, and makes up about 33 per cent of total online grocery delivery revenue.

The market is expected to generate about $500 million in 2025, out of a total market worth of about $1.4 billion.

The Straits Times has contacted RedMart for more details.