Redistributing wealth is a must to avoid class division and emergence of ‘two Singapores’: Pritam

SINGAPORE – Redistribution must be at the core of government policies to avoid the risk of the country being divided into two – one Singapore for the highest earners, and another for the majority of Singaporeans where social mobility is hard to come by, said Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

Speaking during the Budget debate on Wednesday, the Workers’ Party (WP) chief noted that some commentators had described Budget 2023 as a “Robin Hood” Budget, one that pits the rich against the lower and middle classes. “Significant work” is needed to guard against such a split in society, he added.

While he acknowledged the Government’s moves on this front, Mr Singh said: “If Singapore does not do more, a threat that has loomed large on the horizon in the last few years, of the potential emergence of two Singapores, may become reality.”

He described the first Singapore as connected to the world as a hub economy, where high salaries and opportunities abound.

“This Singapore gives meaning to the promise and lure of Singapore and how we remain relevant to the world. It is a Singapore that always strives to be at the cutting edge of global developments,” he said.

The second Singapore, where the majority of Singaporeans live, is one that has perceptions of slowing social mobility, connected to the reality of high housing prices.

“Today, the prospect of upgrading to a condominium or a landed property, unlike in decades past, is not as realistic for HDB home owners. Buying a car is an out-of-reach luxury for most people, unlike in many other countries,” he said.

Mr Singh added: “In the past, you may not have done well in school, but if you were prepared to slog and save, you could become rich and successful. Today, the view is that once you have not succeeded academically, even if you slog for years, success, let alone wealth, may not follow.”