Redeveloping Kranji water plant at current location not viable; shift will make way for new jobs

SINGAPORE - The Kranji Water Reclamation Plant (WRP) could not be redeveloped at its current site due to construction and operational challenges, and has to be shifted, which will free up space for developments that could create jobs to complement the growth of the Sungei Kadut Eco-District, said the authorities.

The plant, located next to Kranji MRT station, will be shifted farther north, and will have an increased capacity to meet the used water and Newater needs in north-east Singapore when it is redeveloped by 2034.

The shift, however, cuts across a route traversed by wildlife which connects the Rail Corridor and the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, raising concern among nature groups over the impact on ecological connectivity.

To avert this, several nature groups have asked the authorities to study the feasibility of an in-situ option.

In response to queries by The Straits Times on whether this option was considered, national water agency PUB, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and National Parks Board (NParks) said that redeveloping the plant in-situ would require a nuisance buffer, which would encroach into a large part of the racecourse site and limit its redevelopment potential for housing.

Another consideration is that as the plant is critical to serving the water needs of the northern and north-western areas, it would have to remain operational during the construction of the new facilities.

“Thus, there are some construction and operational challenges with developing the new Kranji WRP in-situ,” said the agencies.

They also noted that the shift could free up space for developments – such as industrial workplaces – that would “greatly benefit from the proximity to the MRT station”.

“Additionally, the change would complement the development of the Sungei Kadut Eco-District’s growth, offering more industrial job opportunities, and in turn, create more jobs closer to new housing in the upcoming redevelopment of the Singapore Racecourse site,” said the agencies.

They added that the development of the plant at the new site was made possible with the realignment of the Rail Corridor to run alongside Woodlands Road to Kranji MRT station.

Noting the Nature Society (Singapore), or NSS, proposal to widen the realigned Rail Corridor to strengthen ecological connectivity, the agencies reiterated their intention to make the corridor functionally wider where possible and to strengthen ecological connectivity with “enhanced plantings”.

NParks said it is studying ways to enhance the ecological connectivity along Sungei Pang Sua and Sungei Mandai – both of which are canals that link the coastal habitat of the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat to the Rail Corridor.

The agencies will also explore ways to enhance ecological connectivity between the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and the Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat, which are key habitats in the region.