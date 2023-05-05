Red Lions training made more realistic, shifted closer to Aug 9 after review of NDP 2022 incident

SINGAPORE – Intensive training for the Red Lions has been shifted closer to National Day and made more realistic to keep parachutists as sharp as possible on the day of their display jump. This comes after a parachutist was injured in 2022 following a rough landing.

Days after the incident at the National Day Parade (NDP), a review panel was commissioned to examine the training and safety management of the Red Lions.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Friday said the panel, which was led by the SAF Inspector-General’s Office and included skydiving experts, did not find any procedural lapses surrounding the NDP 2022 incident.

The panel also assessed that there is a “strong command emphasis and high levels of commitment” from the commandos to ensure display jumps proceed safely. All Red Lions are commandos.

“Substantial resources and efforts have been invested to implement sound training and safety management systems, with practices and safety measures that are comparable with internationally recognised skydiving governing bodies,” said the SAF in a statement, adding that the Red Lions training system is “safe, robust, and progressive”.

On the NDP 2022 incident involving Third Warrant Officer Jeffrey Heng, the panel found that there were “sudden and unexpected changes in wind conditions” during the jump, and that parachutists experienced more turbulence than in rehearsal jumps.