Red Cross, HSA call on type O blood donors for help, amid low national blood stock level

SINGAPORE - Those with type O blood, your help is needed.

The Singapore Red Cross and Health Sciences Authority are calling on donors with type O blood to come forward over the next two weeks, amid a low national stock level for the blood group.

About 500 donors are required to bring the type O blood stock up to a healthy level, the agencies said in a statement on Friday (Sept 28).

As of Friday, there was about only half of the required stockpile, the statement added.

The agencies said that they aim to have at least six days' supply of type O blood to meet daily transfusion needs and bleeding emergencies in Singapore.

Donors are encouraged to visit Bloodbank @ HSA, Bloodbank @ Dhoby Ghaut, Bloodbank @ Woodlands and Bloodbank @ Westgate Tower as soon as they can.

As a universal blood group, type O blood is required for all patients during emergency situations when their blood groups are not known.

Furthermore, nearly half of the type O blood patients seen can receive blood from only the same group.

Healthy individuals with type O blood who are between the 16 and 60 years old are encouraged to donate blood. They have to weigh at least 45kg.

Donors who have not made a donation in the past 12 weeks are also encouraged to come forward.

To donate blood, Singaporeans are required to take along their NRIC, while non-Singaporeans should go with their passport.

A signed parental consent form is required for 16- or 17-year-old donors.

The form can be found at www.hsa.gov.sg/parent_consent

Before a donation, donors are advised to eat a light meal and drink plenty of fluids.

They should also ensure that they have adequate rest the night before the donation and on the day itself.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit www.hsa.gov.sg/donor_criteria or call 6220-0183.

Information on upcoming community blood drives can be found at www.redcross.sg/donateblood

Community and corporate groups who wish to organise group donations at the blood banks can call the Singapore Red Cross on 6220-0183 for more details.