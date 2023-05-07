Recycling park in Lim Chu Kang may be improved to increase recycling in S’pore

SINGAPORE – To increase the scale of recycling in Singapore, the authorities are looking to redevelop a recycling park in Lim Chu Kang, which is home to a number of recycling facilities, The Straits Times has learnt.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has called for a tender to study the proposed redevelopment of Sarimbun Recycling Park to improve land use and land productivity of recycling there.

The 30ha recycling park handles about a fifth of Singapore’s recycling, including of construction waste, plastics, wood and horticultural waste, turning them into useful materials.

The rest of Singapore’s waste is recycled at various locations such as Tuas, Jurong and Sungei Kadut.

As part of the recycling process, waste materials have to be cut, crushed and shredded, requiring large stockpiles of waste to be held. This has the potential for fire and is land-intensive, according to NEA’s tender documents.

The agency told ST that it wants a study conducted to look into improving the recycling park’s infrastructure and facilities, and optimising the space so it can house other land-intensive recycling operations such as processing bulky plastic wastes.

NEA said the redeveloped recycling park should be ready for new tenants by end-2029.

While the recycling park is managed by NEA, it is divided into smaller plots of land and leased to recycling companies.

The plans for redevelopment are part of NEA’s ongoing efforts to build up local recycling capabilities, and to meet its national waste reduction targets under the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the Zero Waste Masterplan, which includes increasing the national recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030.

NEA is also looking to reduce the amount of waste sent to Semakau Landfill per person per day by 30 per cent.

According to NEA’s statistics as at 2022, the overall recycling rate was at 57 per cent, up from 55 per cent in 2021. The non-domestic recycling rate was at 72 per cent, up from 70 per cent in 2021, while the domestic recycling rate fell from 13 per cent in 2021 to 12 per cent in 2022.

Some 99 per cent of construction and demolition waste was recycled in 2022, as was 85 per cent of horticultural waste such as tree trunks, branches, and plant trimmings from pruning. In addition, 71 per cent of wood waste, which includes wooden pallets, crates and boxes and construction wood, was recycled.

In tender documents seen by ST, the consultant appointed will have to conduct an environmental impact assessment on the areas surrounding the recycling park, including the impact of redevelopment on water quality in the Western Catchment and the mangroves in Lim Chu Kang. Biodiversity surveys will also have to be conducted to determine the impact on various flora and fauna.