Record number of bikers ride for charity

SINGAPORE - A record-breaking convoy of motorcycles hit the road for a charitable cause on Sunday afternoon (June 30), with President Halimah Yacob's husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, joining in the ride as well.

More than 700 bikers, some from Malaysia and Brunei, rode in staggered groups from the outdoor carpark near Kallang Leisure Park mall to Wisma Geylang Serai.

They were raising funds for a food bank run by Jamiyah Singapore, a Muslim voluntary welfare organisation. The Hari Raya charity ride was organised by Bikers Union SG and Singapore Bikerz Inc.

The 708 motorcycles had formed the largest motorbike convoy in Singapore, said the president of the Singapore Book of Records, Mr Ong Eng Huat.

At the end of the ride, Madam Halimah gave out certificates of appreciation to the participants at Wisma Geylang Serai, a civic and cultural centre in Geylang Serai.

Mr Mohamed rode on a bike sponsored by Harley-Davidson of Singapore.

Riding pillion on a Harley was popular Malaysian entertainer Awie - whose full name is Ahmad Azhar Othman - the frontman of rock group Wings.

More than 100 Harleys were involved in the charity ride, with lorries and trailers also joining the convoy.