Record number of beneficiaries for Boys' Brigade drive

About 500 children from low-income families will receive customised hampers from the Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift charity drive this year.

They are among the project's record number of 43,276 beneficiaries this year, its 32nd year.

The 500 children, aged up to six years old, are with KidStart, a government pilot programme for children from low-income families.

This is the first year the charity drive is extending its reach to KidStart. The children will receive hampers containing items such as healthy food, hygiene products and age-appropriate dental kits, said the Boys' Brigade yesterday.

The other beneficiaries are from Community Care Endowment Fund programmes and social service agencies.

Most beneficiaries will get food hampers with 23 items such as rice, biscuits and canned food, put together from public donations.

More than 9,000 beneficiaries will receive items that they specifically requested, ranging from adult diapers and school bags to toasters.

Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift 2019 chairman Henry Tan said: "Since 1988, we have been working hard to make a difference in the lives of our beneficiaries.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve the community and to continue sharing the festive joy with the less privileged."

Those who would like to donate money can do so on the FairPrice website, or through PayNow QR codes printed on charity drive tins located at 13 collection points.

These points include FairPrice Finest at Junction 8 in Bishan, FairPrice Xtra at Jem in Jurong, and FairPrice Finest at Bedok Mall.

The public can also donate food items at collection points, or deliver food hampers to beneficiaries from Dec 9 to 28 by registering at www.bbshare.sg from Nov 11 onwards.