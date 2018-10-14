Record $8.3 million raised at President's Star Charity 2018

SINGAPORE - About $8.3 million was raised at this year's President's Star Charity held on Sunday evening (Oct 14), the highest amount to date.

This was even higher than last year's event, which raised$7.66 million, the second-highest amount in the history of the show.

Sunday's show, a Mediacorp fundraiser, featured performances by French contact juggler Mickael Bellemene, Hong Kong pop superstar Eason Chan, and local artiste Zoe Tay, who performed a solo item and danced with kinetic light spheres.

One of the highlights of the night was an item by President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, who performed with The Purple Symphony, Singapore's largest inclusive orchestra which comprises individuals with and without special needs.

All proceeds from this year's event will go to the 59 charities under the President's Challenge 2018.

Although the performances are over, the public can continue to donate to beneficiaries under the President's Challenge.

They can do so by calling 1900-112-8821 to make a $10 donation, 1900-112-8822 to make a $50 donation, or 1900-112-8823 to make a $100 donation.

Other methods include donating through the charity's website at www.giving.sg/psc2018.

Donation channels will close at 11.59pm on Oct 31.