Record 620 corneal transplants performed in Singapore in 2023, but only 129 were local donations

SINGAPORE – A record 620 corneal transplants were carried out in Singapore in 2023 on patients, from toddlers to seniors in their 90s, to improve or restore their eyesight.

Four in five of them were able to see, or see better, thanks to almost 500 corneas brought in from the US in 2023, as there were only 129 local donations that year.

In comparison, 444 to 571 corneal transplants were carried out each year between 2018 and 2022, with the exception of 2020, when the number hit a low of 261 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singaporeans and permanent resident recipients accounted for 80 per cent of the 620 corneal transplants in 2023.

The Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) does 60 per cent of all corneal transplants in Singapore. The rest are performed at other hospitals.

Despite the record number of transplants in 2023, 99 people were still waiting for a cornea to be available at the end of 2023.

Associate Professor Marcus Ang, a senior consultant at the SNEC, said the waiting time for a cornea in Singapore – averaging 5.3 months – is shorter than in most countries. He added that the global shortage of donated corneas means that only one in 90 people worldwide who needs a cornea gets the transplant.

He added: “The Singapore Eye Bank enjoys a good working relationship with our counterparts in the US and they have been reliable in making up for the shortfall in our local cornea supply.”

The US is the Republic’s only foreign source of cornea supply. The number of local donations remains low. Between 2018 and 2023, the number of corneas donated here ranged from 75 to 173 a year.

“But we have to also work on building our own supply pool – support for cornea donation needs to increase in Singapore for us to bring the local supply up,” said Prof Ang. “This is why we constantly work on raising awareness of cornea donation, in hopes that we break any taboos behind the topic and change the attitudes and perceptions of potential donors and their family, or help them to understand how their actions can touch another person’s life.”

Corneal blindness – the loss of sight due to damage to the cornea – is the fourth leading cause of blindness globally.

If cataract, which is the leading cause, is included, corneal blindness becomes the fifth leading cause of blindness.

Cataract blindness is rare in Singapore as cataract surgery is readily available here. The other top causes are glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Over the past decade, the demand for corneal transplants has gone up, and is expected to remain high as the population ages.

Technological improvements in the procedure have resulted in a far higher level of success.

A decade ago, a corneal transplant involved replacing the entire cornea. This is major surgery and has to be done under general anaesthesia, which may pose a health risk to older patients.

This method is still used here for a small number of patients who need the entire cornea replaced.