Record 4,383 volunteers turn up for SG Clean Day event at F1 Pit Building

SINGAPORE – An old record was swept aside as almost 4,500 individuals came together at the F1 Pit Building on Saturday to pick up trash, setting a new mark for the most number of participants cleaning up in a single location.

With trash bags and tongs in hand, volunteers from government agencies, non-profit organisations and companies were among the 4,383 people at the event tied to the Public Hygiene Council’s quarterly SG Clean Day initiative.

The previous record was set in 2015 when 1,798 staff of the then Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and their families gathered in Hong Lim Park. The ministry has since been renamed to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

One participant on Saturday was Mr Kendrick Amezquita, who wants to inspire his nine-year-old son and his daughter, who is three.

The 39-year-old principal engineer said: “I think it’s important for us to contribute to the cleanliness in Singapore. This country is already very clean, but we can’t take it for granted.

“I hope this teaches my kids to pick up after themselves and not just leave the cleaning up to our cleaners.”

As part of the initiative which started in 2021, there will be no sweeping of all public parks, gardens, park connectors, open areas and ground levels of housing estates from 6am to midnight on SG Clean Day.

This is to raise public awareness about the amount of litter that piles up without cleaners’ intervention.

Singapore Polytechnic student Iffa Natasha, 19, who turned up with her schoolmates, said: “This is my first time seeing so many Singaporeans gather to clean up, so it’s a very meaningful experience to be part of.”

“And with schools playing a part in this too, I think it’s a good opportunity for students to take initiative and take care of the environment around us,” the third-year biomedical science student added.

Speaking to reporters, Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua said: “This record-breaking event is really part of building awareness. But we also want people to understand the message that we should clean up after ourselves, and that we should appreciate our cleaners and the people who are helping us to make Singapore clean.”

When asked about the stricter measures against table littering, she added: “Measures like sanctions are useful especially when there’s an urgency, or when some of our behaviours are still not changed despite a lot of education.”

From June 1, diners who fail to return trays and crockery after finishing their meal at coffee shops, foodcourts and hawker centres may face tougher action from the National Environment Agency and Singapore Food Agency.

Instead of merely being advised to clean up after themselves, first-time offenders will be given written warnings. Repeat offenders may be fined or charged in court.