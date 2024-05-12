Reclamation works for Woodlands Checkpoint unlikely to affect mangrove habitats in Mandai and Sungei Buloh

The aim is to reduce the average clearance time for all vehicles from 60 to 15 minutes at peak periods. Some 300,000 travellers cross the border each day.

The reclamation works, which will be scaled back to reduce the environmental impact, are tentatively scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2024 and completed by 2029.

The authorities had originally wanted to reclaim 30.2ha of land on the eastern side of the Causeway, and 36.4ha of land on the western side. This has been reduced to about 10ha on the eastern end and 34ha on the western side.

The reclamation on the western part is next to the Mandai mangrove and mudflat, a habitat rich in wildlife such as molluscs, crustaceans and worms that was designated a nature park by the National Parks Board (NParks) in 2022.

The mudflat is located about 3km away from Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, one of Singapore’s four nature reserves.

In 2022, a mapping exercise by NParks of natural habitats found strong connectivity between the Mandai mudflat and Sungei Buloh wetlands. For example, many migratory shorebirds have been observed roosting in the wetlands during high tide, and flying to forage at the Mandai mudflat when it is exposed at low tide.

The report highlighted the importance of conserving both habitats to ensure Singapore’s mangroves continue to thrive.

JTC and ICA said that the EIA for the reclamation studied the potential impact to the ecological connectivity between both mangrove forests.

“Specifically, it assessed the transport of mangrove propagules between the two mangrove forests,” said the authorities.

Mangrove propagules are the germinated seeds that grow into mangrove trees.