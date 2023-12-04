Recipe book shows how migrant workers add richness to Singapore’s palate

SINGAPORE - Mr Mohammad Sabuj’s cooking is not just a bridge back to his home in Rangpur, Bangladesh, but also a treat that fellow workers in his dormitory look forward to each weekend.

While the 38-year-old offshore marine supervisor prepares food such as fried hilsa fish and shemai (a sweet milk vermicelli dessert) for himself on work days, he spends up to two hours each Sunday whipping up more involved Bengali dishes such as changri macher malai (prawn curry) and mutton tehari for his compatriots.

Similar to a biryani but with smaller pieces of meat tossed with rice, Mr Sabuj’s recipe for mutton tehari is one of 18 recipes featured in a new recipe book launched on Dec 4 by the Ministry of Manpower’s Assurance, Care and Engagement group.

Called Our Migrants’ Kitchen, it was launched ahead of International Migrants Day, which is commemorated every Dec 18.

Apart from spotlighting the unique recipes and culinary traditions different migrants bring here with them – from savouries such as mote hin gar (fish noodle soup) to sweets like kue mendut (glutinous coconut rice cakes) – the book includes stories of how migrant workers and migrant domestic workers here use food to connect with their families, friends and other communities.

For instance, Mr Sabuj’s recipe uses mutton instead of beef, which allows him to share the dish with the diverse residents in his dorm.

Having worked in Singapore since he was 23, Mr Sabuj said cooking the dishes that his mother always prepared for the family is how he remembers home.

It is also a means to assure his parents that he is taking good care of himself. Before he eats, he sends a photo of his meal to his mother, as their daily calls always include the question: “What did you eat today?”

Earlier in 2023, during Hari Raya Haji, he prepared 10kg each of prawns, mutton, chicken and fish for the Muslim and Hindu dormitory residents and staff. He has done this yearly since 2017, except during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone always asks me to cook because it’s tasty. So I also like to cook and eat together with everyone,” said Mr Sabuj. “When people taste and say it’s nice, I feel happy.”

Another migrant worker featured in the recipe book is Mr Thayumanaran Nagarethinam, 33, who came to Singapore from India in 2010.

The electrician believes food is medicine, having been taught by his parents, who are farmers, the nutritional and medicinal values of various foods since he was young.

He learnt to cook around the age of 12, when he and his friends would have potlucks together.