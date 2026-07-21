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Received a ‘KrisFlyer Anniversary Draw’ e-mail? It could be a phishing scam, SIA warns

Singapore Airlines advises customers to secure their bank accounts, change their passwords, and file a police report, if needed.

SINGAPORE – If you get an e-mail about a “KrisFlyer Anniversary Draw”, be on your guard.

Singapore Airlines, in a Facebook post on July 21, said there are fraudulent e-mails going around about an anniversary draw involving its frequent flier programme KrisFlyer.

Recipients of the e-mail are advised not to click on any links or open any attachments, and to delete it immediately.

The airline urged customers to be cautious about phishing e-mails that claim to be from SIA.

“Do not disclose any personal data to unverified sources,” it said in the post.

“SIA will never ask for passwords, one-time passwords, credit card PINs, remote access to devices, or payment to claim a prize,” the advisory said.

The airline urged customers to be vigilant. Anyone who has responded to the e-mails is advised to take steps to secure their bank accounts, change their passwords and file a police report if needed.

To verify the legitimacy of any message from the airline, individuals can seek clarification on SIA’s website.