Recall of Instant Satay Spices with aflatoxins busting permitted levels

Batches of Instant Satay Spices by home-grown manufacturer Li Kwong Agencies Co have been recalled for containing aflatoxins exceeding permitted levels.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed a recall of all batches of the satay seasoning product that bear the expiry date of Jan 19, 2022, and are sold in 50g and 500g packets.

Besides causing cancer, aflatoxins can also lead to birth defects or mutations, said SFA.

"As the manufacturer also processes other peanut products, SFA is conducting further investigations and stepping up checks on its products," it added.

Customers who have bought the implicated product are advised not to consume it.

Customers who have consumed it and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, SFA said.

Those affected may experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and abdominal pain, said Mission Medical Clinic family physician Leong Choon Kit.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Li Kwong Agencies said that aflatoxin-causing fungi might have grown on its raw peanuts because of warm and humid conditions while en route to its destination, "due to delay in shipping".

Moving forward, the manufacturer said it is working closely with SFA and will conduct more stringent checks on its products.



Customers who have the affected batch of products can contact the company for a refund.