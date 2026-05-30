Countries need to build trust as defence spending rises, says Chan Chun Sing

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Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing (fourth from right) hosting a meeting of visiting ministers and their representatives, including his counterparts (from left) Lithuania’s Robertas Kaunas, Italy’s Guido Crosetto, Thailand’s Adul Boonthumjaroen, the US’ Pete Hegseth, the Netherlands’ Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, Japan’s Shinjiro Koizumi and the Philippines’ Gilberto Teodoro Jr, at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 30.

SINGAPORE – As defence spending rises, countries need to do more to build trust and reassure one another so that one country’s increased sense of security does not make others feel less secure, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said on May 30.

This was among the issues discussed at a meeting Mr Chan hosted for 31 visiting ministers and representatives at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue.

The group included US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the defence summit, which runs from May 29 to 31 at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel, Mr Chan said the group had a “very open and dynamic” conversation spanning several topics.

One was securing public support and political commitment for long-term investment in defence.

This is not just about spending commitments in national budgets, Mr Chan said.

It is also about “committing good people” to serve in the defence sector, and how to build industrial capacity over the long term.

Defence is a long-term business, Mr Chan noted. Investment cannot be done in a “feast-or-famine” way, but rather, must be done consistently so that capabilities can be built, he said.

The group also spoke about the geopolitical perspective of countries of different sizes and their challenges, as well as how to manage technological and operational transformation in warfare.

This includes how to introduce new technology into the armed forces, and how to manage contractors to get value for money – relying not just on conventional military suppliers, but also on new and innovative companies, Mr Chan said.

During the meeting, the group agreed that continued dialogue and practical cooperation are critically important to build confidence, keep channels of communication open, and reduce the risk of misinterpretation and misunderstanding.

They also underscored the importance of regional cooperation through groupings such as ASEAN in ensuring regional peace and stability, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said after the meeting on May 30.

The group also highlighted the increasing complexity of challenges in the present geopolitical environment and had an exchange on the need to be “credible partners in defence cooperation”.

This includes the need to sustain political commitment and strengthen domestic support for defence, said MINDEF.

The ministers also discussed how defence establishments can “buffer against future disruptions”, including by investing in new and emerging technologies.