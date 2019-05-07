Reaffirming Singapore-Suzhou ties

PHOTO: MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY SINGAPORE
Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing (at right in picture) and Suzhou Party Secretary Zhou Naixiang reaffirming the longstanding and warm ties between Singapore and Suzhou yesterday. They discussed how both sides will continue to deepen bilateral cooperation through the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), such as by strengthening cooperation in third-party markets, innovation and technology, and fostering people-to-people exchanges. Mr Zhou is in Singapore from Sunday to tomorrow to mark SIP's 25th anniversary this year. He is slated to meet Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon today.

