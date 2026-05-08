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SINGAPORE – Visitors to the Orchard Road pedestrian mall will have more opportunities to shop by the end of 2026, as part of broader plans to upgrade the shopping precinct.

Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said on May 8 that ready-to-use pop-up spaces will be introduced to Orchard Road, and the plan is to feature a “rotation of quality brands” .

Speaking at the Tourism Industry Conference 2026 in the Resorts World Convention Centre , she said these could be new-to-market brands, novel concepts and promising local brands.

Ms Fu , who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, said these businesses will be able to “plug and play” in the pop-up spaces , making them a “cost-effective platform to test the market or build their brand presence on Orchard Road”.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said it will launch a tender in May for the design, build ing and management of up to three pop-up spaces, to be located at the pedestrian mall between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City.

Pop-up spaces are not new to Orchard Road, which has had previous pop-ups curated by the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) since April 2019.

Thus far, businesses have generally had to build and tear down their pop-up spaces – something tenants of the ready-to-use pop-up spaces are expected to save money on.

STB said the first ready-to-use spaces are slated to open by the end of 2026, and these spaces will operate until the end of 2028.

Spaces will be available for rent by local and foreign brands, with a rental period of one to six months for each brand.

STB, which hopes the tenants can bring differentiated retail and food and beverage offerings to Orchard Road, said it will work with an appointed managing agent to identify and curate the rotation of brands that will fill the spaces.

Meanwhile, those with a stake in the shopping belt, such as mall owners, may be given funding to execute ideas that bring more footfall to the area.

This will come under the new Orchard Road Rejuvenation Initiative, which will support improve ments to building facades, new experiential concepts and art installations , as well as nighttime programming , said Ms Fu.

She cited Ion Orchard’s recently installed 3D facade screen as an example of what mall owners could propose.

STB said the initiative will start around mid-2026, with mall and hotel operators, event organisers, associations and other parties given two years to submit proposals on increasing the area’s vibrancy.

“Shortlisted proposals may receive funding support through the initiative,” said the board, which did not give further details, such as funding amounts.

The ready-to-use pop-up spaces and funding initiative are part of ongoing efforts to refresh Orchard Road, which began with the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan launched in 2019.

Since then, various new offerings have sprung up or been refreshed, such as Design Orchard, sports and wellness enclave Trifecta, and Temasek Shophouse.

More developments are in the pipeline, such as Hilton’s NoMad Hotel, which is slated to open by end-2026, and an event space in Grange Road.

A new mixed-use development will also be built on the site of the former Tanglin Shopping Centre. Ms Fu said it will include retail, office, wellness and cultural spaces.

Upcoming changes

NoMad hotel

The hotel was built on the site of the former Faber House. PHOTO: UOL

Owned by UOL, and part of Hilton’s hotel brands, the 19-storey NoMad hotel is slated to open by the end of 2026.

Somerset Belt

The Skate Park at Somerset pictured on June 8, 2024. PHOTO: ST FILE

Somerset Belt will be redeveloped into four zones – Youth Park for community gatherings, Incubation Nexus for creativity and innovation, Skate Park for urban sports, and Somerset Slopes, a green space.

Construction is set to be completed from end-2027.

Redevelopment of Istana Park

Artist’s impression of a new destination park with family-friendly recreational spaces in the heart of Orchard Road. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

Dhoby Ghaut Green, Istana Park and a 500m stretch of Orchard Road will be merged into a new park.

Pop-up spaces

A previous pop-up in Orchard Road by Coca-Cola. PHOTO: ORCHARD ROAD BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

A tender to design, build and manage up to three pop-up spaces will be called in May.

The spaces will be available for ren tal periods of between one and six months.

The first pop-up is expected to open by end-2026, and the spaces will operate until end-2028.

Tanglin Shopping Centre redevelopment

An artist's impression of the development that will be built where Tanglin Shopping Centre was previously located. PHOTO: PACIFIC EAGLE REAL ESTATE