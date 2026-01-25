Ready for a break from screens? Turn to ST’s new monthly activity page in Sunday Life

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

For many families in Singapore, navigating this increasingly digital world has become a daily balancing act, filled with concerns and questions about childhood, play and connection.

SINGAPORE – Screens are everywhere – in our pockets, our homes and, increasingly, in our children’s lives.

A new series by The Straits Times, starting on Jan 25, will journey with families and explore these everyday struggles – from setting boundaries to reclaiming play – while spotlighting schools and communities that are finding ways to support healthier relationships with devices.

Alongside these stories, ST will create a monthly activity page in Sunday Life for families to slow down and spend time together over the weekend.

Each full-page spread, which will be published every last Sunday of the month, will feature activities including colouring, word searches and news-inspired snippets.

Readers can download the first activity page here: