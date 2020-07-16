Readers catch star-studded ChildAid concert from home

Bringing together patrons and artists through the power of music, virtual fund-raising concert ChildAid 2020 - Virtually Yours delighted online viewers with a star-studded show yesterday evening.

The 16th edition of the concert was an engaging musical and dance medley featuring home-grown musicians such as ChildAid alumnus Nathan Hartono, jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro, orchestra conductor Wong Kah Chun, as well as artists Jasmine Sokko and Benjamin Kheng.

Organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the show is aimed at raising funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which helps about 10,000 disadvantaged students pay for their meals and transport, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF), which supports lessons in the performing and visual arts for 1,000 financially disadvantaged children who are artistically talented.

"Overwhelming" was how Ms Elfa Irwani Amin Iskak described the virtual concert which she watched with her family.

The 45-year-old, an administrator at Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central, who has been an avid supporter of ChildAid since its inception, was heartened by the effort that went into the show.

"The small support we give goes a long way in helping families and children. I work very closely with students who have benefited from the STSPMF, and have watched how it has supported students at the ITE," she added.

Ms Elfa said the segment featuring ChildAid alumni and supporters singing A World To Imagine was heart-warming, and she was glad to share the experience with her three daughters aged 11,15 and 17.

Another viewer, Ms Leong Cheng Yee, 44, said the virtual concert was a good way for home-grown artists to extend their reach beyond Singapore's shores.

"There have been many digital performances that have come up since the circuit breaker period. But what stood out for me in this concert was the sleek presentation and relatable performances," she said.

Ms Leong, an events and exhibitions director, added that she was grateful to be able to watch the show with friends over dinner, which would not have been possible at a physical concert.

The concert, which is supported by main sponsors UOB and UBS, as well as platinum sponsors Citi and Richard Mille, has raised $1.95 million as of last night.

WATCH ONLINE Readers can still catch the full concert online till Oct 14 at the following links: str.sg/ca2020, bt.sg/ca2020 HOW TO DONATE Readers can donate through the following channels, which are open till Nov 30: • Giving.sg; • Singtel Dash (information available here); • PayNow (UEN Number: 201408699H, enter CA20, NRIC and contact numbers in the reference field); or • By cheque, made payable to "ChildAid", indicating name, NRIC number and address at the back of the cheque. The cheque can be mailed to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, 1000 Toa Payoh North, Singapore 318994.

Traditionally held at the end of the year, the show was brought forward to this month to help those impacted by Covid-19.

President Halimah Yacob, who delivered the opening remarks for the concert, said she was heartened that ChildAid has been raising funds for less fortunate children and their families through the STSPMF and BTBAF.

Said Madam Halimah: "The initiatives have improved their lives while enabling them to pursue their interests in the arts and music sector.

"During this challenging period, it is even more important that we provide continued support for the vulnerable groups in society. I hope the concert will encourage everyone to donate generously, to help the less fortunate amongst us."

The first virtual edition of ChildAid also marks two key milestones - the 175th anniversary of The Straits Times and the 20th anniversary of the STSPMF.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, noted that while the decision to hold a virtual concert was brought on by the Covid-19 situation, it also reflected the tremendous efforts made over the years to transform ST from a print product into a multimedia news form able to deliver news and interesting content anywhere and any time.

Related Story More than 1,000 musicians belting out for ChildAid in 2 virtual choirs

Related Story Behind the scenes of ChildAid 2020 - Virtually Yours

Thanking viewers for their support for the STSPMF and BTBAF, Mr Fernandez said: "It is with your support that we're able to help the many families and children who come to us for support at this very difficult time."