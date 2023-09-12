Read magazines, books on your commute as NLB enters SMRT train stations, bus interchanges

SINGAPORE - Commuters can virtually “pick up” e-magazines and books curated by the National Library Board (NLB) before they begin their journeys at seven train stations and bus interchanges run by transport operator SMRT.

The Nodes initiative kicked off on Tuesday at two of the seven transport facilities. These are at one end of the North-South Line platform of Woodlands MRT station, and between Berths 1 and 13 at the bus interchange of the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub.

It will be rolled out to the other five facilities in the coming weeks, said SMRT and NLB. These are the Bishan, Orchard and Tiong Bahru MRT stops, as well as the Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub and Choa Chu Kang bus interchange.

All seven “nodes” will be available for public use until March 2024.

The tie-up is part of NLB’s move to bring the library experience into everyday spaces and is in line with SMRT’s efforts to enrich commutes, they said.

At Woodlands, each “node” takes the form of wall stickers displaying a curated selection of eight titles with individual QR (quick response) codes that commuters can scan. The collection varies at every node.

Commuters have to scan the QR code linked to an e-resource of their choice, before being redirected to it on the NLB mobile application, if they have it installed, or on their device’s Web browser. They will have to select the “borrow” option.