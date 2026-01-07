Quick reads, shorter waits: NLB trial offers faster access to over 900 popular titles

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Fastback Collection is being trialled at Punggol Library (above) and Central Library from Jan 7 to June 30.

SINGAPORE – Bookworms can get their hands on physical copies of popular titles faster at Punggol Library and Central Library from Jan 7.

More than 900 popular book titles are available in t he Fastback Collection , a new curated collection of the National Library Board’s (NLB) most popular titles on offer at the two libraries from Jan 7 to June 30.

This trial service aims to encourage faster circulation of popular titles and enable much shorter waiting times for readers, NLB said.

Books in the collection can be loaned for a seven -day period without extension.

These books cannot be reserved and can only be borrowed from the two participating libraries, NLB added.

The trial collection comprises both fiction and non-fiction English-language adult titles. Books in the collection have their own shelves, separate from other books for loan in the libraries, and can be identified by a sticker on their front cover.

NLB added that titles in the collection are in high demand and often come with long reservation queues.

Among the 900-plus titles in the collection are: Anthony Doerr’s All The Light We Cannot See, which was adapted into a four-part Netflix limited series; South Korean author Baek Se-hee’s best-selling memoir I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki; and Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life, a self-help book on longevity by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia.

Fastback books are expected to turn over quickly and are not listed in NLB’s online catalogue.

Readers who are unable to return the books by their due date will incur a standard overdue fine of 15 cents per book a day .

Reading habits remain strong in Singapore with NLB’s 2024 National Reading Habits Study showing that nine in 10 teenagers and almost eight in 10 adults had read at least one book in that past year.

The Straits Times has contacted NLB for more information on the trial.