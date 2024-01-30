Rats chew through wiring of Hougang resident’s car, leaving it unable to start

SINGAPORE – A resident of a Hougang estate was horrified when she found her car’s engine bay covered in rat droppings, and the vehicle unable to start.
The 41-year-old billing analyst, who wanted to be known only as Ms Quek, also discovered later that afternoon on Jan 6 that some of the wiring in the car’s engine had been chewed through. As a result, she had to enlist a towing service to take her car to a workshop to be repaired.
In an interview with The Straits Times on Jan 29, Ms Quek, who moved into the estate at Hougang Avenue 8 in 2021, said other residents who have lived there longer told her they have had similar negative experiences, and that the estate has been plagued with a rat infestation for about five years.
“I already noticed the rat issue during my first few months living here, but I brushed it off because it’s a very old estate, around 35 years old, so I thought it was quite common to see pests around,” she said.
However, Ms Quek said she has grown more concerned after observing more rats scurrying around the estate in the last three years.
“When you come back in the night, no matter where you are, you will see rats running around. They will run into the drains, across the carpark and hide under cars,” she said.
She also said the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC), after pleas for help from residents, has put in effort to tackle the issue, such as placing traps and rat poison around the estate, but added that the recent damage to her car highlighted that more needed to be done.
In response to queries, an AMKTC spokesman said that is aware of a rodent infestation problem in the carpark of Block 628 Hougang Avenue 8.
He said the town council activated its pest control team to conduct an inspection of the carpark for rat burrows, and added: “Our pest control officer has informed us that there are no active burrows in the carpark and rodent treatment will be carried out in the surrounding area.”
The town council is also following up with its insurance company and Ms Quek on the rat-induced damage to her car for an insurance claim submission, added the spokesman.
The car towing services on Jan 6 cost Ms Quek $70, while mending the car engine’s wires cost $50.
When contacted, Mr Eddie Ng, the director of Choon’s Motor Works – the workshop Ms Quek enlisted – said that while the damage to her car was “not too bad” and required only half a day to fix, future repairs could cost $2,000 to $3,000 if the rats were to attack the same spots again.
In the case that happens, said Mr Ng, the engine wires of Ms Quek’s car would need to be completely replaced, and this could take up to two weeks.
Pest control experts ST spoke to said rats causing damage to vehicles is not uncommon.
Killem Pest’s managing director Nicole Zycinski-Singh said rats are attracted to warm spaces and may see a vehicle’s switched-off engine bay as a convenient place for them to nest and trim their teeth.
Bingo Pest operations director Vinz Lim agreed, explaining that rats actively seek materials such as cables and wires to maintain their dental health.
This is because rats’ teeth grow continuously and require constant gnawing to keep them at a manageable length for feeding, he added.
Mr Lim said: “In vehicles, we’ve seen rodents chew through seat belts and damage the wiring of the in-vehicle unit completely. With their powerful teeth and ability to bite through these materials, they can even cause a short circuit and electrical hazard that may be costly to repair.”
He added that rats also pose health threats to humans through cross-contamination and can directly contribute to the spread of diseases – including salmonellosis and rat-bite fever – by contaminating food and water supplies with their faeces, urine or hair.
Ms Zycinski-Singh and Mr Lim said rat infestations can be eradicated only if the root cause is addressed.
Ms Zycinski-Singh said: “Residents can take preventive measures, like sealing gaps, proper waste disposal, and keeping areas clean.
“(But) while individual efforts can help, an estate-wide rat issue may require coordinated action to address root causes and implement effective pest control measures.”
- Additional reporting by Michelle Chin