Rats chew through wiring of Hougang resident’s car, leaving it unable to start

SINGAPORE – A resident of a Hougang estate was horrified when she found her car’s engine bay covered in rat droppings, and the vehicle unable to start.

The 41-year-old billing analyst, who wanted to be known only as Ms Quek, also discovered later that afternoon on Jan 6 that some of the wiring in the car’s engine had been chewed through. As a result, she had to enlist a towing service to take her car to a workshop to be repaired.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Jan 29, Ms Quek, who moved into the estate at Hougang Avenue 8 in 2021, said other residents who have lived there longer told her they have had similar negative experiences, and that the estate has been plagued with a rat infestation for about five years.

“I already noticed the rat issue during my first few months living here, but I brushed it off because it’s a very old estate, around 35 years old, so I thought it was quite common to see pests around,” she said.

However, Ms Quek said she has grown more concerned after observing more rats scurrying around the estate in the last three years.

“When you come back in the night, no matter where you are, you will see rats running around. They will run into the drains, across the carpark and hide under cars,” she said.

She also said the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC), after pleas for help from residents, has put in effort to tackle the issue, such as placing traps and rat poison around the estate, but added that the recent damage to her car highlighted that more needed to be done.

In response to queries, an AMKTC spokesman said that is aware of a rodent infestation problem in the carpark of Block 628 Hougang Avenue 8.

He said the town council activated its pest control team to conduct an inspection of the carpark for rat burrows, and added: “Our pest control officer has informed us that there are no active burrows in the carpark and rodent treatment will be carried out in the surrounding area.”

The town council is also following up with its insurance company and Ms Quek on the rat-induced damage to her car for an insurance claim submission, added the spokesman.

The car towing services on Jan 6 cost Ms Quek $70, while mending the car engine’s wires cost $50.

When contacted, Mr Eddie Ng, the director of Choon’s Motor Works – the workshop Ms Quek enlisted – said that while the damage to her car was “not too bad” and required only half a day to fix, future repairs could cost $2,000 to $3,000 if the rats were to attack the same spots again.