Rat caught and removed after it was seen crawling in ITE College West cafeteria

The rat was seen crawling under the tables and chairs in the cafeteria. PHOTO: STOMP
Helmy Sa'at
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

SINGAPORE – A rat was caught and removed from the cafeteria of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West on Dec 1.

In videos circulating online, the rat is seen crawling under the tables and chairs.

An ITE College West spokesperson told The Straits Times the school called a pest control company to inspect the entire foodcourt and individual stalls, including surrounding areas, following the incident.

No signs of rats were reported after the inspection.

“We place high importance on maintaining good hygiene and cleanliness at our campuses and dining outlets and would like to assure that this is an isolated incident,” said the spokesperson.

“We will continue to work closely with our stall owners and patrons to ensure that everyone plays his part in creating a conducive dining experience.”

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Food Agency for more information.

More On This Topic
SFA, NEA to take enforcement action after video of rat twitching in Tangs Market goes viral
Squashed rat found in food delivery bag with brownies; SFA investigating

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top