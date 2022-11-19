Rasel Catering Singapore suspended after food poisoning incidents affect 284 people

SINGAPORE - A total of 284 people who ate meals prepared by catering firm Rasel Catering Singapore between Nov 8 and 16 have reported gastroenteritis symptoms.

They sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or have recovered without treatment, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Nov 19.

Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

The catering company, located at 253 Pandan Loop, will be suspended by the SFA until further notice. No one has been hospitalised, the statement added.

According to its website, the company prepares meals for events such as weddings and Christmas celebrations.

It has bagged numerous awards such as the Established Brands in Singapore Prestige Brand Award in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

In their statement, MOH and SFA said all food handlers who were working in the company’s premises will now have to reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they can resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises is also required to reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming work.

The licensee is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils. It also has to dispose all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

In the statement, SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” it said.

It added that members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets, but to instead report details to SFA via www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback