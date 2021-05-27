Rare 'super flower blood moon' wows crowds globally

Stargazers were treated to a special cosmic show yesterday, with a rare "super flower blood moon" gracing the skies.

Crowds gathered all around the world, from Australia to Indonesia to the United States, to witness the full Moon in tandem with the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years.

Yesterday's was the year's final and biggest supermoon, which is when the Moon is at its closest approach to the Earth and appears larger than usual. The first - the pink supermoon - was seen last month.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth passes in front of the Sun, forming a perfect alignment with the Moon. In this way, the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.

Cloudy skies in Singapore left those hoping to catch the phenomenon disappointed.

The last total lunar eclipse and blood moon seen in Singapore was on July 28, 2018. The next total lunar eclipse visible here will be on Nov 8 next year.

Choo Yun Ting