Rare sambar deer likely hit by vehicle dies of injuries near Dairy Farm area

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Wildlife on Jan 20, the sambar deer can be seen on its side and kicking its legs.

SINGAPORE – An injured sambar deer that was discovered by hikers at a nature park near the Dairy Farm area has died of injuries believed to be caused by a motor accident.

The National Parks Board (NParks), in response to queries, said it received word at about 10am on Jan 20 that there was an injured deer on a hiking trail in Chestnut Nature Park.

Mr How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management at NParks, said an NParks team arrived at the park shortly.

He said: “The deer had sustained critical injuries consistent with a vehicular collision and succumbed to its injuries. The carcass has been removed.”

Mr How said motorists need to be alert to animals crossing the road, especially when there are forested areas on both sides of the road, and there are signs alerting drivers to animals crossing.

He added that people should not handle injured wild animals on their own. Instead, they can contact the NParks 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600, for urgent reports of wildlife that need rescuing.

Sambar deer are listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species, and believed to be at high risk of extinction in the wild.