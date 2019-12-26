Rare 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse in Singapore wows curious onlookers

SINGAPORE - Many curious onlookers gathered at various locations across Singapore - including Merlion Park - to watch the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse, which began at about 11.30am on Thursday (Dec 26).

At National Junior College (NJC) in Bukit Timah, more than 1,000 people assembled to catch the rare astronomical phenomenon at the school. They started streaming in at about 9am.

NJC set up 14 high-powered telescopes in the school's field for members of the public to view the eclipse.

Dubbed the "greatest astronomical event in Singapore" the annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun's centre, but is too far away from Earth to entirely blot out the Sun.

For the first time in two decades, the sight is visible in the Singapore sky on Thursday and will next appear in 2063.

The eclipse is expected to last until 3.18pm.

