Rare Philippine eagle on loan to Singapore dies from infection

A rare Philippine eagle – one of two housed at Singapore’s Bird Paradise, an aviary located in Mandai –died on Thursday due to an infection from a still undetermined cause.

The Mandai Wildlife Group said on Friday that Geothermica – known as “Geo” – was taken to a ward at the Avian Health and Research Centre at Bird Paradise on Aug 30, after his care team noticed he was “not feeding well, and initial blood tests indicated he was fighting an infection”.

The 19-year-old eagle was treated and kept under close watch by Mandai Wildlife’s veterinary healthcare and avian team, with help from the Philippine Eagle Foundation.

But on Thursday evening, he collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice.

He was given a blood transfusion after a repeat test showed his red blood cell count was low, as his body was focused on producing white blood cells to fight off the infection.

But despite these efforts, Geo died.

“X-rays taken earlier showed severe infection in his lung, leading to a guarded prognosis. Preparation is being made for a necropsy and lab tests to get a definitive diagnosis,” Mandai Wildlife said.

It said it is now turning its attention to Geo’s partner, Sambisig, older by two years, “to ensure she adjusts well in this period of transition”.

“For Geo’s care team and veterinarians who did their best to turn the situation around, losing him under such circumstances is heart wrenching,” said Dr Luis Neves, vice-president, animal care, at Mandai Wildlife.

“Geo will always hold a special place in all our hearts. He was an incredible presence in our park and a great ambassador for his species,” he said.

The eagle “liked to keep his personal space neat and tidy, spending much of his time in his aviary arranging his nest to his liking”, Mandai Wildlife said. “He also liked observing people that passed by his aviary.”