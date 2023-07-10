Rare mandarin duck spotted in Clementi

SINGAPORE - Flaunting its flashy feathers, a rare mandarin duck in Clementi caught the eye of bird enthusiasts over the weekend.

Photos of the bird have been making its rounds on social media when it was first spotted on Saturday in a canal near Block 349 Clementi Avenue 2. Other posts on Sunday showed that the duck had later waddled to a canal in Ulu Pandan.

Dubbed as one of the most beautiful ducks in the world, it was spotted with a dark coppery purple breast, streaked orange cheeks, greenish-black forehead and pale orange sides.

Judging by its red beak and vibrantly-coloured plumage, it is male. Female ducks are less striking in appearance.

Mr Alan OwYong, committee member of the Nature Society’s (Singapore) Bird Group, said that the male mandarin ducks look more colourful and vibrant during the breeding season – which usually starts in May – to attract females.

“I think the duck may have been released or escaped from captivity,” he said.

When bird photographer Steven Neo, 72, visited Ulu Pandan on Sunday to snap photos of the duck, he saw what appeared to be a monitor lizard eyeing the duck for its next meal.

“It was heart-stopping,” he said. “At first, I thought the lizard was harmless when it was about 20 to 30 metres away. But it went closer and closer to the duck, and I realised it was actually eyeing it.”

It was a close shave for the duck as some of its tail feathers were bitten off. However, Mr Neo noted that there was no sign of blood and the lizard eventually left after a few unsuccessful attempts.