Rare mandarin duck spotted in Clementi

SINGAPORE - Flaunting its flashy feathers, a rare mandarin duck in Clementi caught the eye of bird enthusiasts over the weekend.
Photos of the bird have been making its rounds on social media when it was first spotted on Saturday in a canal near Block 349 Clementi Avenue 2. Other posts on Sunday showed that the duck had later waddled to a canal in Ulu Pandan.
Dubbed as one of the most beautiful ducks in the world, it was spotted with a dark coppery purple breast, streaked orange cheeks, greenish-black forehead and pale orange sides.
Judging by its red beak and vibrantly-coloured plumage, it is male. Female ducks are less striking in appearance.
Mr Alan OwYong, committee member of the Nature Society’s (Singapore) Bird Group, said that the male mandarin ducks look more colourful and vibrant during the breeding season – which usually starts in May – to attract females.
“I think the duck may have been released or escaped from captivity,” he said.
When bird photographer Steven Neo, 72, visited Ulu Pandan on Sunday to snap photos of the duck, he saw what appeared to be a monitor lizard eyeing the duck for its next meal.
“It was heart-stopping,” he said. “At first, I thought the lizard was harmless when it was about 20 to 30 metres away. But it went closer and closer to the duck, and I realised it was actually eyeing it.”
It was a close shave for the duck as some of its tail feathers were bitten off. However, Mr Neo noted that there was no sign of blood and the lizard eventually left after a few unsuccessful attempts.
In a video taken by Mr Neo’s wife, Ms Evelyn Tay, the duck was on dry ground when the lizard tried to ambush it from the water.
The bird is not native to Singapore and is normally found in East Asian countries like China and Japan, said Mr OwYong. He added that the bird has also been introduced to other places such as Britain because of its beauty.
But the hot weather here may not be suitable for these mandarin ducks as they are from countries with cooler temperate climate, he added.
Asian mandarin ducks are migratory and are known to spend cold winters in eastern China and southern Japan.
Famous for being monogamous, the feathered creatures are a symbol of fidelity and love in East Asia.
A mandarin duck was also previously spotted in a canal in Hougang in June 2021. Some netizens wondered if it was the same one, while others commented that it has made its way to the west.