Rare Malayan tapir spotted in Defu; NParks advises public not to go near or feed animal

A Malayan tapir at Rainforest Wild Asia. The Malayan tapir is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

SINGAPORE – A rare Malayan tapir that was spotted in the wee hours of Feb 2 in the Defu industrial area near Paya Lebar is being monitored, the authorities said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr How Choon Beng, who is group director for wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks) , said the board is aware of the animal sighting, and is monitoring the situation.

He said: “If members of the public encounter the tapir, remain calm and quiet, and do not make any sudden movements.

“Do not attempt to approach or feed the animal. Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal, such as by using flash photography while taking pictures of it.”

The Malayan tapir is found mainly in the Malay peninsula, with numbers estimated to be under 3,000 .

It is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. That means it is at high risk of going extinct in the wild.

Mr How said tapir sightings are rare in Singapore. The most recent sighting of a tapir was in Pulau Ubin, in late 2025. Images of the animal were captured on a camera trap.

In 2023, a tapir was spotted in the Lorong Halus area near Pasir Ris. One was also seen in Pulau Ubin in 2024 .

The tapir sighting in Defu was first reported by online portal Mothership.

Anyone who spots the tapir can report the sighting by calling the NParks 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 .