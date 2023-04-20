Rare partial solar eclipse obscured by rain clouds in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Around 800 people gathered at Science Centre Singapore to view a rare partial solar eclipse on Thursday morning, but the sun was obscured by clouds on the rainy day.

The rare astronomical event was supposed to be visible in Singapore between 10.54am and 12.58pm, with the peak of the eclipse at 11.55am.

By noon, the crowds - some armed with cameras with special filters, and others with glasses made for viewing eclipses - were still not able to catch a glimpse of the partial eclipse as the rain continued.

However, many were able to watch a total solar eclipse streamed live from Exmouth in Western Australia on a big screen at Science Centre. Close to 200 people watched the live telecast, while more than 5,000 people joined the live stream on the Science Centre’s YouTube page.

According to the Science Centre Observatory, a total solar eclipse could be observed at some places around the world, including in Australia. This is where the Moon completely covers the Sun, as the Moon’s apparent size is at its largest.

A partial eclipse, where only a part of the Sun is covered, was visible in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea. This was due to the Moon’s orbit and Earth’s curvature during the eclipse.