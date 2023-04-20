Rare partial solar eclipse obscured by rain clouds in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Around 800 people gathered at Science Centre Singapore to view a rare partial solar eclipse on Thursday morning, but the sun was obscured by clouds on the rainy day.
The rare astronomical event was supposed to be visible in Singapore between 10.54am and 12.58pm, with the peak of the eclipse at 11.55am.
By noon, the crowds - some armed with cameras with special filters, and others with glasses made for viewing eclipses - were still not able to catch a glimpse of the partial eclipse as the rain continued.
However, many were able to watch a total solar eclipse streamed live from Exmouth in Western Australia on a big screen at Science Centre. Close to 200 people watched the live telecast, while more than 5,000 people joined the live stream on the Science Centre’s YouTube page.
According to the Science Centre Observatory, a total solar eclipse could be observed at some places around the world, including in Australia. This is where the Moon completely covers the Sun, as the Moon’s apparent size is at its largest.
A partial eclipse, where only a part of the Sun is covered, was visible in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea. This was due to the Moon’s orbit and Earth’s curvature during the eclipse.
In Singapore, the Moon was expected to cover about 15 per cent of the Sun at the peak of the eclipse. This partial eclipse near noon would have been visible from most places across the island as the Sun would be directly overhead.
Science Centre Singapore hosted a viewing session at its Ecogarden with telescopes set up to offer a safe and magnified view of the eclipse. It attracted astronomy fans and schoolchildren. By 12pm, many who were there to watch the eclipse had given up and left the Science Centre.
“It still feels like a wasted trip,” said Madam Helen Lau, 75, who was there with her daughter to see an eclipse for the first time.
“Watching the live stream doesn’t beat the real experience — I was so excited about the eclipse, I rushed online to buy solar glasses, but now I just feel disappointed.”
On average, there are two to five solar and lunar eclipses each year. A total eclipse takes place only every 18 months or so. The visibility of the eclipse depends on each viewer’s location.
The next solar eclipse forecast to be visible in Singapore is on Aug 2, 2027 – a partial solar eclipse occurring during sunset, which is difficult to see. Following that, another partial solar eclipse is expected to be visible in Singapore on July 22, 2028.
Here are some tips from the Science Centre Observatory on viewing eclipses:
– Viewing the eclipse directly with the naked eye is unsafe. The use of sunglasses and common household or vehicular solar films is also insufficient and eye damage can result.
– To ensure the eyes are protected, viewers must use special solar filters. Those using telescopes or binoculars should have proper solar filters for the equipment.
– Solar glasses built for solar observation can be purchased from Science Centre Singapore’s Curiosity Shop at $5 a pair. Solar viewers are also available at the Astro Scientific Centre for $5.90.