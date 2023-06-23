Rapidly degrading state of Antarctic spotlighted in climate action exhibition

SINGAPORE – Photographs of snow-capped land marred with large patches of red and green algae due to rising surface temperatures are among some of the images and descriptions of the rapidly declining state of the Antarctic that are showcased in a new climate action exhibition.

These observations were made during an Antarctic Climate Expedition (ACE) this year, where the 120-strong team led by renowned oceanographer Dr Sylvia Earle and Ocean Geographic founder Michael Aw found microplastics in all the samples of air, water and snow collected, and an unprecedented number of orphans or born-too-late-to-survive penguins.

“Nobody will believe that this actually is the Antarctic,” said Mr Aw, as he gave a presentation on the expedition findings on Friday at the launch of the exhibition.

“This is very real. It is what it is. I am not a scientist but the pictures speak the truth.”

The expedition veteran further warned that the temperature of the Antarctic has increased by 3 deg C over the last 50 years – much higher than the global average temperature rise of 1.2 deg C.

“It’s unbelievable that you can go to the Antarctic and wear T-shirts in January or February,” he added.

The showcase of ACE findings is part of a wider climate action exhibition put together by the National Parks Board (NParks), City Developments Limited (CDL) and Ocean Geographic.

It was launched on Friday by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, alongside NParks chief executive Hwang Yu-Ning and CDL chief operating officer Kwek Eik Sheng.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for National Development & Finance, said it “takes visitors on a captivating journey to the Antarctic, where the impacts of climate change, rising temperatures and melting glaciers threaten the well-being of life across the globe”.

Entitled “Melting Ice, Sinking Cities”, the exhibition is housed at the refurbished net-zero energy CDL Green Gallery in the Botanic Gardens and will run until March 2024.

The exhibition features five zones, including displays of NParks’ marine conservation efforts to enhance coastal resilience in Singapore and CDL’s initiatives to reduce carbon emissions in its buildings.

Said Mr Kwek: “It is our wish that you, our guests, and all visitors from all parts of the world will leave the exhibition feeling empowered and inspired to effect change in their everyday lives, and that no act is too small.”