Rally through Total Defence to combat coronavirus, like during Sars: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - Singapore can contain the spread of the coronavirus through Total Defence and keep going, just as it rallied to overcome the Sars crisis in 2003, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

In his Total Defence Day message released on Friday (Feb 14), Dr Ng noted that Singapore is currently grappling with the outbreak of Covid-19, which originated from Wuhan in China and has spread globally.

He then recounted how Sars, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, had caused sickness and death.

The fear of being infected gripped citizens everywhere, tourists stopped travelling and people stayed home, he said. As a result, jobs were lost and retrenchments went up.

"In some countries, this fear created distrust and divided people. But in Singapore, we rallied through Total Defence, stayed united, overcame the Sars crisis to emerge intact and stronger," he said.

The national defence framework has to come into action again against the coronavirus, Dr Ng said.

As part of social defence, everyone has to practice good hygiene and stay away from others if sick, he urged. "At the same time, we must show empathy and compassion to help those who are infected or under quarantine."

Psychological defence has to be strengthened to withstand the ups and downs from the virus outbreak, he added.

Daily life can go on with sensible precautions, such as washing one's hands and keeping them away from the face, he said.

He added that Singaporeans also have to guard against digital threats like false information during this period.

The minister said digital defence, the latest pillar of Total Defence, was a timely and necessary addition, as dealing with the virus outbreak has shown.

False information about the disease or messages to incite hatred against any group do much harm, he noted.

"We must never let these Drums - distortions, rumours, untruths, misinformation and smears - be heard lest they sow discord, divide our people and ultimately weaken our will to defeat the outbreak and defend Singapore."

Total Defence Day is commemorated on Feb 15 every year - the day Singapore fell to the Japanese in 1942, which was followed by three and a half years of Japanese Occupation.

Digital defence was added last year as the sixth pillar of the Total Defence, which was introduced in 1984 to rally all Singaporeans behind the Singapore Armed Forces should the country face a military threat in a conventional war.

Since then, Total Defence has been re-conceived and applied to address non-military challenges such as pandemics, economic recessions and natural disasters.

Economic, social, psychological, military, and civil defence make up the other five pillars of Total Defence.

Even while dealing with the coronavirus, Singapore has to ensure its economy can function so keep jobs, he said. "The Government will work with companies and unions to ensure that retrenchments are kept to a minimum, if at all."

Dr Ng also said the country's civil and military defences are "in good working order".

He offered his condolences to families of victims who have suffered, and saluted frontline staff, such as doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who treat patients every day.

As Singapore marks Total Defence Day, he said he has every confidence Singaporeans will again rally and win the fight against the coronavirus.

"If we maintain that resolve, with each Singaporean committed to doing their part, then Singapore can continue to be a shining example for many years to come."