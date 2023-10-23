Raising standards of coastal fish farms in S’pore with tilapia, the ‘chicken of the sea’

SINGAPORE – In the 1990s, fish farmer Yeo King Kwee would take his three children around the island to catch tilapia in longkangs (drains). The family’s catch did not become fried fish for dinner. Not yet, at least.

Mr Yeo would take the fish – which come in orange-pink, white and black – to his farm off Lim Chu Kang and let them breed in the waters of the West Johor Strait.

Around 2000, the self-taught farmer, now 62, took some courses on fish spawning, selective breeding and genetics by the then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore.

He learnt to identify fast-growing and meatier fishes, which he describes as “small head, big body”, to use as breeding fish.

Over many years, he bred the fish until he had strong shoals of hatched tilapia and juvenile fish in his at-sea nursery.

But during the early years, many of the juvenile fish died because they could not adapt to the sea’s higher salinity, said his older son Alvin Yeo, 34.

Wild tilapia also tend to be aggressive, and it took a while for the fish to grow together in an enclosed area.

It took around 30 years for the older Mr Yeo to perfect his breeding technique, and it was only five to six years ago that Heng Heng Fish Farm started selling tilapia on a larger scale, his son added.

The half-hectare fish farm has tens of thousands of tilapia in net cages, and Mr Yeo can harvest up to 30 tonnes of tilapia every year.