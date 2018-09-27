Great minds who further R&D in S’pore

Raising Singapore's biomedical profile

Professor Judith Swain
The President's Science and Technology Awards are the highest honours given to research scientists and engineers in Singapore for their contributions. Jose Hong highlights this year's winners, who were presented their prizes on Tuesday by President Halimah Yacob.

Professor Judith Swain, who received the President's Science and Technology Medal, has played a key role in Singapore's scientific development.

For more than 15 years, the visiting professor at the National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, has held key positions in research institutes, universities and hospitals.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2018, with the headline 'Raising S'pore's biomedical profile'.
