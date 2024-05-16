Rainy weather to persist but will ease towards end of May

SINGAPORE - Expect short thundery showers and muggy nights in the coming fortnight, the weatherman said on May 16.

But the rainy weather that has persisted throughout May is expected to ease in the last week of May, said the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Brief thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the late morning and early afternoon on most days.

On a few mornings, the island is predicted to experience widespread downpours and gusty winds.

This is due to the south-west monsoon season, which is expected to set in during the coming fortnight, with winds gradually strengthening and mainly blowing from the south-east or south-west. This season typically extends to September.

Warm nights with a minimum temperature of up to 28 deg C are expected on some days, as a result of winds from the south-east bringing warm, humid air from the sea over the land.

No respite is expected from the heat in the day either, as the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

On a few days, the temperature could hit about 35 deg C when there are few clouds in the sky.

This continues the bout of hot weather in May, with maximum temperatures hitting at least 34 deg C on 10 days.

The highest daily temperature of 36.1 deg C was recorded at Choa Chu Kang on May 14.

Above-average rainfall was experienced by the island in the first half of May.

The highest anomaly was recorded at Lower Peirce area where the rainfall recorded was 182 per cent above the average.