Rain expected to continue on most afternoons in next 2 weeks, says weatherman

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of March is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Keep your brollies near as rainy weather is expected to continue on most afternoons in the next two weeks, said the weatherman.

In its fortnightly weather advisory on March 2 , the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, and may extend into the evening on a few of these days.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of March is expected to be near average over most parts of the island.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range from 33 deg C to 34 deg C on most days, and reach around 35 deg C on a few days.

This is because the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the first fortnight of March, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east, MSS said.

This follows the second fortnight of February when north-east monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region, MSS said in its review of weather conditions for that period. It added that low-level winds blew mainly from the north-west or north-east then.

Thundery showers fell over part of the Republic in the afternoon on most days of the second fortnight of February, MSS said, adding that the rain extended into the evening on some days.

Strong convergence of winds over the region in the first few days of that period resulted in dense cloud formation, heavy rain and cooler temperatures over Singapore.

The highest daily rainfall during that period, at 148.6mm , was recorded on Feb 19 in Margaret Drive in Queenstown. Widespread heavy thundery showers poured over Singapore in the afternoon and evening that day, MSS said, adding that the lowest daily minimum temperature of 20.3 deg C was recorded in Newton then.

The daily maximum temperatures in the second fortnight of February were above 32 deg C on most days. The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.2 deg C was recorded in Admiralty on Feb 28 .

Singapore recorded well above average rainfall in the second fortnight of February, with Ulu Pandan registering rainfall of about 530 per cent above average.