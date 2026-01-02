Rainy start to 2026 expected for parts of Singapore in first two weeks of January

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Afternoon thundery showers are expected on most days and may extend into the evening on a few of these days.

SINGAPORE – The wet weather that marked the end of 2025 is set to continue in the first fortnight of the new year.

Thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, and may extend into the evening on a few of these days , said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Jan 2.

Prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to continue, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east, it added.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of January 2026 is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days. On a few days, daily maximum temperatures are expected to slightly exceed 34 deg C .

In a review of Singapore’s weather in the last two weeks of December, the Met Service said thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most afternoons, extending into the evening on a few days.

On Dec 26 , heavy thundery showers affected the southern, western and central parts of Singapore in the afternoon, with Pasir Laba recording the highest daily total rainfall of 98.4mm for the fortnight.

Rainfall was well below average, with Sembawang registering rainfall of about 80 per cent below average .

Daily maximum temperatures in the second fortnight of December 2025 were between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature was 34.7 deg C, recorded at Jurong Island on Dec 24 .

During this period, north-east monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region, and low-level winds blew mainly from the north-west or north-east .