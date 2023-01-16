Rainy days expected over Chinese New Year holidays

SINGAPORE - Don’t forget to carry an umbrella while out visiting this Chinese New Year.

Rainy days are expected to continue for the rest of January, with a surge of strong winds.

The surge is likely to last for a few days and may bring lower temperatures and rain across the island, and is likely to ease in the last week of the month, with short thundery showers on most afternoons.

Above average rainfall can be expected in the second half of January 2023. The total rainfall for the month, however, may be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperatures in the second half of January are forecast to range between 24 and 32 deg C on most days, and may reach a high of 33 deg C on a few days, said the National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in an update on Monday.

The monsoon surge will also result in lower daily temperatures, ranging between 22 deg C and 30 deg C on a few days.

MSS added that the wet and cool weather conditions over the Chinese New Year period is due to the prevailing north-east monsoon over the South China Sea.