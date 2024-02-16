Rain to ease up in second half of February

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans can expect the coming fortnight to be drier, with short thundery showers in the afternoon on some days that may sometimes extend into the evening.

The total rainfall in the second half of February is expected to be slightly below average over most of the country, with the last week of the month expected to be drier, the Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) said on Feb 16.

Maximum temperatures on most days are expected to be around 34 deg C, and may reach 35 deg C on less cloudy days.

Prevailing monsoon conditions in the first half of February, expected to continue for the rest of the month, saw winds blowing in from the north and north-east, MSS said.

There were also thundery afternoon showers on most days, occasionally extending into the night.

On Feb 3, a regional convergence of winds brought moderate to heavy showers in the late afternoon and evening over some parts of the island.

The highest rainfall recorded in the first two weeks of February was in the Clementi Sunset Way area with 65.6mm of rainfall collected, while the highest temperature recorded – 35.3 deg C – was recorded in Jurong West on Feb 5.

Above average rainfall was recorded during that period over most of the country, with Yio Chu Kang registering 143 per cent more rainfall than average. Sembawang, however, registered rainfall that was 18 per cent below average.