Rain, rain, go away? It's back again for another day

Singapore continued to experience heavy rainfall yesterday, including in Bedok South where this elderly woman is seen walking.

Bedok South was hit by flash floods on Tuesday, recording rainfall of 108.8mm between 7.10am and 9.05am - which amounted to more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in June.

Flash floods also hit other areas in Jurong Town Hall Road and Upper Changi Road that day.

The National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore had said earlier that the public should expect thundery showers on most days in the second half of this month, mostly between late morning and early afternoon.