Rain fails to dampen mood at Istana Open House

Visitors to the Istana Open House on Labour Day yesterday did not let a brief downpour dampen their spirits. When the sun came out at 10.30am, the Istana grounds were a hive of activity, with several booths set up. Some visitors met and posed for pictures with President Halimah Yacob and her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee. A python at a Wildlife Reserves Singapore booth drew the attention of Mr Mohamed, who stopped to pat it. Titus Neo, 10, who was visiting the Istana for the first time with his parents and younger brother, described it as "grand". The Istana will be open to the public again on June 15 for Hari Raya Puasa, on July 29 to mark National Day and on Nov 6 for Deepavali.