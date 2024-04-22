Rail Corridor’s Buona Vista node now open; ideas sought for former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station

SINGAPORE – Users of the Rail Corridor can now enjoy facilities such as fitness areas, a playground and an open lawn at a community node in Buona Vista.

The new 1.6ha space – located at the intersection of North Buona Vista Road and Commonwealth Avenue – was launched on April 22 by National Development Minister Desmond Lee. It is the first community node along the Rail Corridor’s southern section, which spans Holland Road to Tanjong Pagar.

Mr Lee also announced the government’s second ideas competition for the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station in nine years, and said there is “immense potential to transform the site into a vibrant multi-functional community building, with attractive, inclusive and inviting public spaces for all”.

The first ideas competition for the former station was held and awarded in 2015 to a team comprising MKPL Architects and design firm Turenscape International, which proposed plans such as a heritage gallery, pop-up retail spaces and rooms for interest groups.

Alongside the concept design for the former station, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) had also chosen a winning master plan for the entire 24km Rail Corridor – the former Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway line that stretched from Tanjong Pagar to Kranji. The line was decommissioned in 2011 after about eight decades of service.

URA said submissions received for the second competition, which runs from April 22 till June 14, will guide the development of detailed plans to transform the former station and site “with attractive, inclusive and inviting public spaces for all”.

The competition is open to all members of the public, including students and professionals. They are to suggest uses and activities for the 6.4ha site, which includes the three-storey main station building and other features near it; consider if new developments can be built to create more spaces for use; and work on ways to improve connectivity between and site and the green spaces surrounding it.

More details on the competition are available at go.gov.sg/TPRSIdeasCompetition

The public can also share their feedback and memories of the former station at go.gov.sg/TPRSfeedback.

On the new Buona Vista node, Mr Lee said it provides an inclusive space for people of all ages, and brings nearby residents and workers closer to nature.

Its features include a 900 sq m “plug-and-play” space under the North Buona Vista Link viaduct, which can be used for activities such as high intensity interval training. Water and electrical power points will be added to the area by May.

Also available is a 500 sq m lawn that can be used as an outdoor event space, a children’s playground with biophilic elements and fitness areas for adults and seniors.

Along the path within the node, NParks planted vegetated swales – shallow and wet depressions that Mr Lee said “resemble the original streams and marshland landscape of the Rail Corridor before the railway was built”.

Species planted included the critically endangered Lepironia articulata, and the narrow-leaf cat tail (Typha angustifolia).

The node was developed by real estate firm Ho Bee Land, which in December 2023 completed construction of Elementum – a new biomedical sciences building.